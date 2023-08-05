Tuyen Lam Lake - Outstanding tourism area in Asia-Pacific
The Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourism Area in Da Lat city, in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, became Vietnam’s first UNESCO-recognised outstanding Asia-Pacific tourism area and was the only one in Asia to be so honoured in New Delhi on August 3.
Located between green pine forests and rich vegetation, Tuyen Lam Lake, with a water surface of 350 ha, is a famous tourist destination in Lam Dong. (Photo: VNA)
In 1998, Tuyen Lam Lake was recognised by the Ministry of Culture and Information (now the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) as a national historic-cultural relic. (Photo: VNA)
This is a high-end eco-tourism, resort, and entertainment area, focusing on preserving nature and protecting water resources. (Photo: VNA)
The Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourism Area seen from above. (Photo: VNA)
With a water surface of 350 ha, situated between green pine forests and rich vegetation, Tuyen Lam Lake attracts a large number of visitors. (Photo: VNA)