Tuyen Lam to become Vietnam's first UNESCO-recognised outstanding Asia-Pacific tourism area
The Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourism Area in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has met all UNESCO criteria to become an outstanding tourism area in Asia-Pacific, stated a notification from the President of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations.
According to the notification, Tuyen Lam will officially receive the title during the Vietnam-India cultural and economic exchange and a ceremony to honour intellectuals, managers, scientists, social activists, entrepreneurs and businesses in Asia-Pacific in New Delhi on August 3.
Nguyen Quoc Tuyen, Director of the Management Board of the area, said that Tuyen Lam Lake is the first site of Vietnam to receive the title, and the only one in Asia to be honour this time.
The official said that dossiers to register for the title was submitted to the UNESCO in March.
Tuyen Lam Lake, 6km south of Da Lat, a famous tourist destination of Lam Dong, has a water surface of 350ha. It was created by Tia stream - head water of Da Tam river. No one knows when and why it was called Tuyen Lam, but maybe because of the grandiose nature around it - stream and forest were close to each other. Tuyen stands for stream, and Lam stands for forest. Tuyen Lam is a place for water and trees meeting each other.
The lake and its surrounding have fresh air, tranquil atmosphere and diversified natural landscape. It will become a big attraction with unique types of tourism such as sight-seeing, camping, health caring, trekking, mountaineering, fishing, visiting revolutionary base and other activities for sport and recreation, especially eco-tourism.
Viewed from a cable car or seen from above, Tuyen Lam is as a miniature ocean with each oasis on the lake is a continent. One will feel the immensity between sky and water surface and discover a very different Da Lat./.