Culture - Sports A new technique in contemporary art Fascinated by the art of “phap lam” - a technique involving enamel painting and carving on metal, commonly found on the decorations of mausoleums in the imperial city of Hue - youngster Nguyen Hoang Anh and her “Hoa Gam” team have developed a new technique called “Hoa kim sa” (drawing by metal materials) to honour the beauty of Vietnamese culture and traditional art.

Videos Vietnam ranks 16th among countries with best architecture: Insider Monkey Vietnam ranked 16th among 20 countries with the best architecture in the world compiled by Insider Monkey, a website that focuses on financial markets, hedge funds, and trading.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese women’s karate team win gold in Asia Vietnamese women’s karate team won the gold medal in kumite after beating Iranian team 2-0 in the final match on July 23 at the on-going 2023 Asian Senior Karate Championship in Malaysia.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture introduced at summer festival in Germany Huong Viet, an online magazine of Vietnamese people in Germany, and the local Vietnamese community introduced the homeland’s culture to German and international visitors at the summer festival Sommerfest in the state of Bayern on July 22.