Tuyen Quang hosts first int’l hot air balloon fest
Tuyen Quang (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang kicked off the first international hot air balloon festival at
Nguyen Tat Thanh Square on March 30.
The festival, which is jointly organised by the provincial People’s Committee and the International Balloon Association in collaboration with Vietjet Air, is an activity in response to the domestic tourism programme launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in line with the policy on safely, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is also part of the Tuyen Quang Tourism Year 2022 event and marks the 75th
anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's return to Tuyen Quang to lead the nation
in the resistance war against the French colonialists (April 2, 1947 - April 2,
2022).
The event, which will last until April 3, takes place at three locations namely Nguyen Tat Thanh Square (Tuyen Quang City), Na Tong Stadium (Lam Binh district’s Thuong Lam Commune) and Tan Trao Square (Son Duong).
It will bring together 20 hot air balloons from
different countries and territories around the world including the United
Kingdom, United States, Japan, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Spain
and the Netherlands. A Vietjet hot air balloon
will represent the national colours of Vietnam at the festival.
During the festival, visitors will experience free and adventurous flying as well as watch special light shows. Particularly, they can enjoy a free hot air balloon flight at the Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Tuyen Quang City on presenting a Vietjet boarding pass or e-tickets.
The visitors can also explore
Tuyen Quang through kayaking activities on Na Hang lake, experience the fire
dancing culture of Pa Then or enjoy the special cuisine of ethnic
minorities on the pedestrian street.
With the message "Tuyen Quang is a safe - friendly - attractive destination", the province expects the hot air balloon festival to be a prominent highlight for the Tuyen Quang Tourism Year, contributing to realising the goal of welcoming more than 2.2 million tourists this year./.