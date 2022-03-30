A Vietjet hot air balloon will represent the national colours of Vietnam at the festival.(Photo: Vietnam Plus)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang kicked off the first international hot air balloon festival at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square on March 30.



The festival, which is jointly organised by the provincial People’s Committee and the International Balloon Association in collaboration with Vietjet Air, is an activity in response to the domestic tourism programme launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in line with the policy on safely, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also part of the Tuyen Quang Tourism Year 2022 event and marks the 75th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's return to Tuyen Quang to lead the nation in the resistance war against the French colonialists (April 2, 1947 - April 2, 2022).



The event, which will last until April 3, takes place at three locations namely Nguyen Tat Thanh Square (Tuyen Quang City), Na Tong Stadium (Lam Binh district’s Thuong Lam Commune) and Tan Trao Square (Son Duong).





Hot air balloons from other countries taking part in the festival. (Photo: VNA)

It will bring together 20 hot air balloons from different countries and territories around the world including the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Spain and the Netherlands. A Vietjet hot air balloon will represent the national colours of Vietnam at the festival.



During the festival, visitors will experience free and adventurous flying as well as watch special light shows. Particularly, they can enjoy a free hot air balloon flight at the Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Tuyen Quang City on presenting a Vietjet boarding pass or e-tickets.

The opening ceremony of the first international balloon festival in Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

The visitors can also explore Tuyen Quang through kayaking activities on Na Hang lake, experience the fire dancing culture of Pa Then or enjoy the special cuisine of ethnic minorities on the pedestrian street.



With the message "Tuyen Quang is a safe - friendly - attractive destination", the province expects the hot air balloon festival to be a prominent highlight for the Tuyen Quang Tourism Year, contributing to realising the goal of welcoming more than 2.2 million tourists this year./.