Travel Hanoi’s tourism revival boosted Hanoi welcomed about 6.54 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year, of them some 1.4 million international, representing year-on-year rises of 10.9% and 40%, respectively, the municipal Department of Tourism said.

Travel HCM City: Rosy trumpet trees turn streets pink Tabebuia rosea, also known as pink poui and rosy trumpet trees, are in full bloom in many streets of Ho Chi Minh City, creating poetic scenes.

Videos Da Nang to use influential figures to promote tourism The media and domestic and foreign tourists have continued to show a strong interest in Da Nang since billionaire Bill Gates visited the city in early March. What steps has Da Nang taken, and what will it do to capitalise on this exceptional media attention?

Travel An Giang launches smart tourism information portal The Mekong Delta province of An Giang on March 23 officially launched its tourism information portal https://checkinangiang.vn, and the corresponding mobile application checkinangiang.