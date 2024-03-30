Tuyen Quang int'l hot-air balloon festival to return next month
The third International Hot-air Balloon Festival will take place in Tuyen Quang city, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang from April 27 to May 2, heard a media conference held in the central city of Da Nang on March 29.
The third International Hot-air Balloon Festival to take place in Tuyen Quang from April 27 to May 2 - Illustrative image (Photo: laodong.vn)Da Nang (VNA) – The third International Hot-air Balloon Festival will take place in Tuyen Quang city, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang from April 27 to May 2, heard a media conference held in the central city of Da Nang on March 29.
The festival will kick off a series of cultural, sport and tourism activities to popularise the locality’s potential for tourism development, cultural and natural heritage values as well as tourism offerings. This is a bold step to stimulate tourism, helping lure more international and domestic visitors and investors to the province.
Scores of colourful balloons will take flight at this spectacular event, with the participation of pilots from Australia, China, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, the UK and Vietnam.
Meanwhile, there will be an opening ceremony for the Tuyen Quang Tourism Year 2024 at 8pm on April 27.
Booths will be arranged at the tourism fair from April 25 to May 1, introducing local crafts and community-based tourism products.
At the conference, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Viet Phuong said that preparation is under way for the two festivals, adding the province welcomes domestic and foreign investors to come and seek tourism opportunities.
Tuyen Quang commits to accompanying and creating favourable conditions for businesses to effectively carry out projects in the province, he stressed./.