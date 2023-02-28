Delegates at the signing ceremony on cooperation in researching nanocellulose production technology in Tuyen Quang on February 28. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) – A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in researching nanocellulose production technology was inked in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on February 28.

The cooperation involves the Tuyen Quang Investment Promotion Centre, the NATUREANDPEOPLE & Cellufab company of the Republic of Korea, the Woodland Vietnam Joint Stock Company and the Thanh Hung Investment and Construction Company.

With the advantage of abundant raw materials, the province boasts huge potential in applying nanocellulose in daily life, contributing to creating jobs for local workers while promoting socio-economic development in the locality.

Director of the provincial Investment Promotion Centre Nguyen Tien Hung affirmed that the signing of the MoU is expected to create a momentum to intensify cooperation in research and technology development in the field of environmental science.

The centre will create the most favourable conditions for the parties to successfully implement the cooperation project, he added.

The first phase of the research project is expected to complete by late September 2023. A nanocellulose factory will be built after the successful completion of the research work./.