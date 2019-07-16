A lantern parade at Thanh Tuyen Festival in 2017 (Photo: VNA)

- Thanh Tuyen Festival will be held from September 12 to 14 in the northern province of Tuyen Quang.It will include many cultural and art activities with the participation of various art troupes, aiming to introducing Vietnamese and foreign tourists to the land, people and cultural heritage of Tuyen Quang province, thus promoting its tourism.The opening ceremony themed Tuyen Quang – Land of Quintessence will take place at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square. The 60 minute-art show will be aired live on Vietnam Television and many local channels.International guests at the opening night will include representatives of Xiangkhouang province (Laos), Yunnan province (China), Gyeonggi province (the Republic of Korea), Oita prefecture (Japan) and Thuringen state (Germany) and the Embassies of Laos, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, China, the RoK, Japan, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.The second night highlight will be a mid-autumn lantern parade by guest art troupes. The festival will close with an art show featuring national cultural heritages.Chhay-dam drum dance from the southern province of Tay Ninh, Mua bong traditional dance from Trieu Khuc village in Hanoi and the cap sac (maturity ritual) of the Dao ethnic group in Tuyen Quang province are among the ceremonies to be performed.Besides, three-day ‘Ngay Van Hoa Tuyen Quang’ (Tuyen Quang Culture Days) will take place at Ly Thai To Garden in Hanoi from August 30 to September 1 and will include cuisine and tourism displays, a photo exhibition and traditional cultural art performances.Tay and Dao Tien ethnic artisans will demonstrate traditional weaving and embroidery and make patterns from bee wax on cloth. Pieces of traditional ceremonies such as weddings and maturity rituals will be performed.The first Thanh Tuyen Festival was held in 2014, setting records for the biggest mid-autumn lantern and the biggest mid-autumn fruit tray. Since 2015, many other cultural activities and art shows have been included in the festival.-VNA