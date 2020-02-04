Society nCoV-triggered school closures a headache for parents An abrupt decision to close all schools in more than two dozen localities to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus late on February 2 night has caught parents off guard, forcing many to desperately seek for an alternative to their children’s daycare.

Society Good deeds kept alive amid nCoV epidemic Amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus, many good deeds are spreading in the community in Vietnam.

Society HCM City plans field hospitals to cope with novel coronavirus Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has underlined the need to build field hospitals in response to the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Coronavirus-hit localities told to stop all festivals Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has requested the localities that have declared outbreaks of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to halt all festivals, including those currently underway, to fight the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by this virus.