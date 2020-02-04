TV programme marks Party’s 90th founding anniversary
An art performance at the programme (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A live television programme was held on February 3 evening to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).
It linked Hanoi and the northern port city of Hai Phong, the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long and Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
The programme saw the participation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong.
With five parts, it included documentaries featuring the formation and development of the Party through different periods, art performances and exchanges with outstanding war veterans and Party members.
On this occasion, PM Phuc, NA Chairwoman Ngan and other Party and State leaders presented insignias to 90 outstanding Party members and organisations.
Earlier, Ngan led a delegation to visit and present gifts to two veteran revolutionaries in Hai An and Le Chan districts of Hai Phong city./.