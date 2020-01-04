TV series about start-ups to be broadcast
A scene in the TV series Co Gai Nha Nguoi Ta (The Girl Next Door). — Photo courtesy of the VFC
Hanoi (VNA) - A television series about start-ups in rural areas will be broadcast every Wednesday and Thursday from January 15 on VTV3.
Directed by Trinh Le Phong, Co Gai Nha Nguoi Ta (The Girl Next Door) tells stories about young people who initiated a community-based tourism project in their village to attract foreign tourists and develop the local economy. However, they face many challenges in their business journey.
The series includes performances by young actors Dinh Tu, Viet Bac and Quang Trong; and actresses Phuong Oanh and Huong Giang. Veteran actors also participated in the series, such as People’s Artists Bui Bai Binh and Tien Dat.
Director of the Vietnam Television Feature Film Centre (VFC) Do Thanh Hai said the series covers important social issues. “With its humane and humourous story-telling, director Phong reflects young people's ambition, dreams and talent to start careers and improve their homeland,” said Hai.
After screenings on VTV3 channel, they will be broadcast on VTV4 with English subtitles./.