Business Reopening of int’l flights considered The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

Business EVN to allow QR-code payment from September The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) plans to get connected with banks and other organisations by the end of August to allow customers to pay electricity bills through QR-code from September this year.

Business Improving business climate critical to post-pandemic growth Barriers in the business environment must be removed to promote the development of private enterprises, which is considered a push for post-pandemic economic growth, experts said.