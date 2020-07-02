T’way Air to re-open HCM City - Incheon flights
T'way Air aircraft (Photo: T'way Air)
Seoul (VNA) - The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s T’way Air has announced it will re-open its route between HCM City and Incheon on July 22.
There will be two single-leg flights a week.
The low-cost carrier will also resume its Incheon - Hong Kong route, with two flights a week.
It operated a number of flights between April and June bringing RoK citizens home from Kyrgyzstan.
A representative from the airline said it plans to periodically resume international routes to repatriate RoK expats and students.
T’way Air halted all of its international flights in March due to COVID-19./.