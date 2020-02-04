Business Vinalines eyes to join Global Shipping Alliances Vinalines will devise a number of measures to further promote growth of its three key sectors of seaport, shipping industry and maritime services towards joining in the Global Shipping Alliances (GSA)

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,206 VND/USD on February 4, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business HCM City expects stock market to become ‘barometer’ of economy HCM City wants Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) to be closely linked to the international financial centre and become a ‘barometer’ of the economy.