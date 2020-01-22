Business Dong Nai pulls plug on 531 tardy foreign projects The southern province of Dong Nai last year scrapped the licences it had issued for 531 proposed foreign projects due to slow progress.

Business Beer sale drops remarkably ahead of Tet Beer is often a best seller during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival but many retailers have been forced to lower their prices to encourage customers to buy.

Business Vietnam targets 5 billion USD from fruit, vegetable exports in 2020 The veggie and fruit sector aims to gross 5 billion USD from exports this year on the back of new-generation free trade agreements, the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (VINAFRUIT) said.

Business Reference exchange rate up strongly before long Tet holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,170 VND/USD on January 22, up 12 VND from the previous day.