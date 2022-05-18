Twenty countries recognise Vietnam’s vaccine passports
Vietnam has reached mutual recognition for COVID-19 vaccination certificates, called “vaccine passports”, with 20 countries so far, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
VNA
