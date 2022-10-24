Culture - Sports Cham Brahman people celebrates Kate festival The Cham Brahman people’s traditional Kate festival is underway in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, attracting thousands of local residents and tourists

Culture - Sports Sydney students experience Vietnamese culture A Vietnamese cultural day hosted recently by the United Associations of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales in cooperation with four other Vietnamese student associations in Sydney, Australia has helped promote Vietnamese culture among foreign students and friends.