Twenty dance troupes to compete in HCM City dance fest
The 2022 HCM City Dance Festival will have new dance performances featuring Vietnamese culture. (File photo from baotintuc.vn)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Around 20 dance troupes from Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring provinces are participating in the 2022 HCM City Dance Arts Festival from October 24-26.
The biennial festival, organised by the HCM City Dancers Association, will attract more than 150 dancers from the city, and Long An and Dong Nai provinces.
The participants will present 50 works in different genres, including traditional folk dance, contemporary folk dance, contemporary dance and ballet.
People’s Artist Ha The Dung, vice chairman of the association, said: “the festival aims to create a platform for dancers to exchange and improve their skills, as well as to prove that the city’s dance arts background and dancers are at high level.”
“We are anticipating performances that reflect Vietnamese traditional values and culture, and praise the country and humanitarian values,” he added.
The organiser invited experienced choreographers to join the festival’s arts board, including Dung, People’s Artist To Nguyet Nga, Meritorious Artists Nguyen Ba Thai and Ta Thuy Chi, and Nguyen Phuc Hung.
The festival will take place at the city’s Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1./.