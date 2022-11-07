Society Vietnam, Laos share experience in mass mobilisation A training course on mass mobilisation between the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation and the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on November 7.

Society Charity programme brings joy to ethnic people, children in Son La province A charity programme, called “Warm winter in Son La", brought health and joy to ethnic people and children in Tan Xuan Commune, Van Ho district, northern Son La province from November 4 to 6.

Society Student sponsorship programme helps promote Vietnam-Cambodia friendship Starting 10 years ago with the engagement of 12 families who sponsored 34 Cambodian students in Vietnam, the “sowing the seeds of friendship” programme has now attracted more than 100 families, organisations and individuals supporting nearly 500 students from the neighbouring country, according to Vice President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Le Tuan Khanh.

Society Kien Giang improves lives of ethnic people The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is seeking to improve the incomes and lives of its ethnic people.