Health Infographic COVID-19 laboratories licensed by Ministry of Health The Health Ministry has allowed 19 medical facilities to test for Covid-19 in addition to the three approved by the World Health Organization.

Health Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123 The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

Health One more COVID-19 case reported in Vietnam The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced another COVID-19 case, bringing the total in Vietnam so far to 122.

Health Number of Covid-19 cases in Vietnam keeps rising The Ministry of Health reported nine more Covid-19 cases in Vietnam by 7 pm on March 23, raising the country’s total to 122. They included seven Vietnamese, an American national and a Canadian citizen.