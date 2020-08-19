Bengkulu, a city southwest of Sumatra was hit by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake at 5.30pm (Sumatra time) (Photo: USGS)

Hanoi (VNA) – Two separate quakes rocked several areas near Indonesia's Sumatra island on early August 19, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The first one of magnitude 6.8 occurred at 5:23am (local time), followed by the second one six minutes later. The USGS' seismograph labelled the second as a magnitude 6.9 quake, with a 26-kilometer depth. However, no tsunami warnings were issued.

The Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System said there was “no threat to countries in the Indian Ocean”.

There was a “low likelihood of casualties and damage”, the USGS added.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra in 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia./.