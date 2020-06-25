Two arrested for anti-State activities
Police on June 24 arrested and searched the dwelling places of a woman and a man in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh on the charge of making, keeping, spreading and popularising information, documents and objects against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Through the investigation and search, authorities find a number of objects and documents with contents related to Can Thi Theu and Trinh Ba Tu’s activities against the State (Photo: VNA)
Over 100 CDs, DVDs, USBs and three mobile phones against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Theu and Tu confessed their crimes and they are now detained in service of further investigation (Photo: VNA)