Two arrested for anti-State activities

Police on June 24 arrested and searched the dwelling places of a woman and a man in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh on the charge of making, keeping, spreading and popularising information, documents and objects against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
  • Through the investigation and search, authorities find a number of objects and documents with contents related to Can Thi Theu and Trinh Ba Tu’s activities against the State (Photo: VNA)

  • Over 100 CDs, DVDs, USBs and three mobile phones contain information against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

  • Theu and Tu confessed their crimes and they are now detained in service of further investigation (Photo: VNA)

