Two companies in Hung Yen suspended over pollution
Many rivers and canals in Hung Yen province are being polluted due to the untreated wastewater of local companies (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)
Hung Yen (VNA) - The People's Committee of Hung Yen province has suspended the operations of two local companies for their violations related to environmental protection.
The Duc Hieu Joint Stock Company located in My Hao township and Kim Son Co Ltd in Yen My district have been found discharging wastewater that exceeded the standard levels to the environment.
The northern province's authorities requested these two companies to halt all production activities and focus on improving and upgrading the treatment system to ensure the wastewater meets regulated standards before being discharged into the environment. The pollution treatment must be completed before December 31.
The two offenders added to the list of 29 establishments that caused environmental pollution in 2018, according to the province.
Eighteen companies of which have not built waste treatment systems and another 11 facilities have substandard systems.
Samples of treated wastewater of some companies still exceeded standard levels by 1.3 to 8.3 times./.