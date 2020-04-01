Two COVID-19 patients in Ninh Thuan now free of coronavirus
Two men found to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after a trip to Malaysia have recovered, the General Hospital of the southern central province of Ninh Thuan announced on April 1 morning.
The 61st and 67th patients (second and third from left) receive flowers as congratulations on their recovery on April 1 morning (Photo: VNA)
One of them is Case 61, 42 years old, who was hospitalised on March 15 and confirmed to be positive for the novel coronavirus on March 16.
The other is a 36-year-old person who was sent to the hospital on March 17 and confirmed as Case 67 on the next day.
Both of them reside in Van Lam 3 hamlet of Phuoc Nam commune, Ninh Thuan’s Thuan Nam district.
Doctor Thai Phuong Phien, Director of the Ninh Thuan General Hospital, said after finishing treatment, they will continue to be quarantined and monitored for an additional 14 days as regulated by the Ministry of Health.
The two men and three others, also from Phuoc Nam commune, travelled to Malaysia to attend a religious event on February 27. Then, they boarded Flight VJ826 from Malaysia to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4. After arriving in Ninh Thuan on March 5, Case 61 attended several activities and had contact with many locals.
After the 61st patient was confirmed, Ninh Thuan’s authorities quarantined the entire Van Lam 3 hamlet, which is home to 981 households with over 5,000 people, in 28 days, starting at 8pm on March 17.
The province has also sent 150 people with close contact with the 61st and 67th patients to concentrated quarantine facilities. Among them, 134 have finished their quarantine period./.