Society Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.

Health Cases of COVID-19 total 212 as of April 1 morning The number of COVID-19 cases has amounted to 212 after five more patients were confirmed as of 6am on April 1, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Health Three more positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam Vietnam recorded three more COVID-19 cases as of 6pm on March 31, bringing the total number to 207, according to the Health Ministry.

Health 71-year-old British man with COVID-19 treated successfully by Hue hospital A 71-year-old British man, who is the 49th COVID-19 patient recorded in Vietnam, has been treated successfully, the Hue Central Hospital in Thua Thien-Hue province announced on March 31.