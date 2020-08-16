Patient 582 at the Da Nang Lung Hospital (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang Lung Hospital has successfully treated two COVID-19 patients who also suffered from other severe diseases.

On August 16 morning, patient 615 was discharged from the hospital and sent to a quarantine facility in line with regulations.

Though being given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, patient 582 still stays at the hospital for further treatment of other diseases.

Doctor Tran Thanh Linh, deputy head of the Cho Ray Hospital’s Emergency Department who directly treated the patient, affirmed that the success is the result of joint efforts by medical staff and they are determined to save patients from severe underlying health conditions as more as possible.

Doctor Ngo Thi Kim Yen, Director of the Da Nang municipal Health Department, said it was the utmost efforts by the health sector and invaluable contributions by medical staff from Cho Ray and Bach Mai hospitals with a determination to drive back the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible./.