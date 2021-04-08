Two detained for anti-State propaganda
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s police have taken a woman into custody as they investigate allegations of “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.
The Investigation Security Agency under the municipal Department of Public Security said on April 8 they had arrested Nguyen Thuy Hanh, born in 1963 and living in Thuong Dinh ward, Thanh Xuan district.
The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on March 27 also approved the agency’s decision to detain and search the home of Le Trong Hung, born in 1979 and living in Thanh Luong ward in Hai Ba Trung district, on the same allegations.
Investigations continue in both cases./.