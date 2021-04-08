Society Vietnam, US see fruitful cooperation in overcoming war aftermaths The Vietnamese Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) held a ceremony to commemorate 16 victims (nine Vietnamese and seven Americans) of a helicopter accident that happened 20 years ago during activities of searching for US soldiers missing in action in Vietnam.

Society Fado.vn stops trading H&M products over map with nine-dash line The cross-border e-commerce platform Fado.vn, on April 7, officially announced its indefinite halt of trading items from the Swedish fashion retailer H&M, following H&M’s posting of a map containing the so-called nine-dash line on its website.

Society ADB proposes smart and energy efficient city project in Can Tho The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has proposed to implement a smart and energy efficient city project (SEECP) with total investment of more than 1.56 trillion VND (67.29 million USD) in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Society 300-kg whale washes up on Phu Yen’s beach A whale, about 3 metres in length and 300kg in weight, was found washed up on the shore of Tuy Hoa city in the south-central province of Phu Yen on April 6.