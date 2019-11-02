Two detained for suspected involvement in organizing illegal emigration
(Photo: laodong.vn)
Ha Tinh (VNA) – One person had been prosecuted and detained while another was arrested urgently in the central province of Ha Tinh for suspected involvement in organising, brokering illegal emigration in the province, provincial police said on November 1.
Colonel Nguyen Tien Nam, deputy chief of Ha Tinh police, said the two suspects’ identities have not been made public as the investigation is ongoing.
He also said a number of persons have also been summoned for questioning in relation to the case.
The provincial police launched an investigation after some families in Ha Tinh reported losing contact with relatives that were en route to England after the shocking discovery in Essex, near London on October 23.
Earlier on October 31, Ha Tinh police started a criminal case of organising and brokering illegal emigration in the locality under Article 349 of the Penal Code.
Authorities are collecting DNA samples from the families to send to the UK for verification./.