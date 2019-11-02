Society Difficulties remain in children abuse prevention, settlement More than 4,900 children were abused in 2017, 2018 and the first six months of 2019, 80 percent of them suffered from sexual abuse, according to Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) Nguyen Thi Ha.

Society Exhibition in Singapore features Vietnamese wartime artists An exhibition named “Wartime Artists of Vietnam” is being held at the NUS Museum under the National University of Singapore from October 30, 2019 to June 1, 2020.

Society EP official discuss lifting ‘yellow card’, lorry deaths Visiting Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) Bernd Lange spoke to reporters in Hanoi on October 31 about the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ to Vietnam’s fisheries sector.

Society Vietnam commits to environmentally sustainable transport The Ministry of Transport will continue activities to enhance environmentally sustainable transport in Vietnam, said Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan.