Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals In the Pu Mat National Park of the central province of Nghe An, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals The beginning of the rainy season has worsened land erosion along rivers and canals in the Mekong Delta.

Kids call for protection of wildlife Paintings, photos and posters created by children aged 6-14 are on display at an exhibition calling on people to protect wildlife.

Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve Can Gio- Ho Chi Minh City was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve with primeval forests and abundant floral coverage. Various research and monitoring programmes have been implemented at the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in HCM City, towards sustainable development and biodiversity protection.