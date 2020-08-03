Two die as storm Sinlaku sweeps through northern provinces
Storm Sinlaku, the second of its kind to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year, has caused two deaths, according to reports from the provinces at a meeting in Hanoi on August 3.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Storm Sinlaku, the second of its kind to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year, has caused two deaths, according to reports from the provinces at a meeting in Hanoi on August 3.
One man was killed in a landslide in the northern province of Quang Ninh and the other was swept away by floods in the northern province of Hoa Binh as the storm landed on August 2, bringing torrential rains in northern and north central Vietnam.
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, torrential rains will continue in northern provinces until August 8.
The centre also warned of flash floods and landslides in Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Son La, Phu Tho, Bac Kan, and Thai Nguyen.
Deputy General Director of the Natural Disaster Management Authority and Deputy Office Chief of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Nguyen Truong Son required localities to pay attention to safety at hydropower dams and reservoirs, and prepare plans to ensure safety for residents in high-risk areas.
He also asked the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting to continue updating the latest information and warnings about rains in the next days to serve management and communications work./.