Politics 15th NA’s fifth session enters fifth working day The 15th National Assembly continued the fifth working day at the ongoing fifth session in Hanoi on May 26, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vesak Day 2023: VFF leader visits Buddhist establishments Vice Chairwoman and Secretary-General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha visited and congratulated leaders of several Buddhist establishments in Ho Chi Minh City on May 26, on the occasion of Vesak Day, the 2567th birth anniversary of the Buddha.

Politics Leaders congratulate Argentina on May Revolution President Vo Van Thuong a congratulatory message to his Argentinean counterpart Alberto Fernandez on the occasion of the 213th anniversary of the May Revolution of Argentina (May 25, 1810 - 2023).

Politics NA delegation attends Nevsky International Ecological Congress in St. Petersburg A National Assembly (NA) delegation led by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh attended the 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress in St. Petersburg in Russia, at the invitation of the First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia (upper house) Andrey Yatskin.