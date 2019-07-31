Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Police of Hanoi’s Long Bien district said on July 31 that they have detained three people for illegal drug transportation and trading.They are Nham The Hoa, born in 1968, and Nguyen Thi Thanh Ha, born in 1986. The other is Lo Van Cuong, born in 1985 and residing in Dien Bien district in the northern mountainous province of the same name.Investigations show that Hoa and Ha, both residing in Hanoi, headed the Dien Bien-Hanoi drug ring. Hoa asked Cuong to buy a large amount of meth from a Laotian and then transport the drug from Dien Bien to Hanoi.The group was caught red-handed in Phu La ward, Hanoi’s Ha Dong district on June 7 together with 5kg of meth.On July 30, Long Bien police also arrested Phan Hac Hai from Moc Chau district, the northern mountainous province of Son La with two bricks of heroin.The 37-year-old man confessed that he was hired by a strange man to transport the heroin to Hanoi for 15 million VND (645 USD).The case is under further investigation.-VNA