Two elephants are released back to the wild. (Photo Courtesy of the Yok Don National Park)

- Two elephants have been released back to the wild in the Yok Don National Park in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.Vu Duc Gioi, Deputy Director of the Environmental Education and Services Centre under the Yok Don National Park, said the two elephants are P’Lu, 60 years old and Bun Kon, 37 years old.They were used to transport tourists at the Ban Don Ecological Tourism Site, run by the Anh Duong Co Ltd.Animals Asia signed an agreement with the company to release the elephants.Gioi said while living at the Ban Don Ecological Tourism Site, the two elephants were weak and their digestive system was so bad.“If they have to serve tourists every day, their longevity will be short. Being released into nature and searching for food freely, their condition and health will improve,” he said.In July last year, Animals Asia signed an agreement with the Yok Don National Park on elephant-friendly tourism.Animals Asia will allocate 65,000 USD for the national park to implement the model until July 2023.Under the agreement, tourists will observe and study the elephants’ lives in their natural habitat in the national park.-VNA