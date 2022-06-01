Two endangered animals handed over to national park
Two critically endangered animals have been put under protection of the Cuc Phuong National Park in northern Ninh Binh province after they were found near residential areas, the national park announced on June 1.
The park has coordinated with Save Vietnam’s Wildlife (SVW) to take into care a Sunda pangolin that was previously discovered by a local in Du Hang Kenh commune, Le Chan district, the northern city of Hai Phong. The pangolin, in good health now, is being cared for under the Carnivore and Pangolin Conservation Programme at Cuc Phuong National Park.
Cuc Phuong National Park staff take into care a Sunda pangolin founded in Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)A pig-tailed macaque has been also handed over to the national park by a woman living in Nhac Lap Village, Trung Trac commune, Van Lam district, the northern province of Hung Yen. She said she found the macaque in her neighbourhood and took it home more than a month ago.
Both animals are listed in Vietnam’s Red Data Book of rare and endangered animals./.