Environment Heavy rains forecast to continue in northern localities The northern midland and mountainous regions are forecast to witness moderate and heavy rain on May 30 – 31, with rainfalls of 50-100 mm, even over 120 mm, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Rare primates turn up in Thanh Hoa nature reserve Five rare primate species were discovered in the Pu Hu Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Videos New model promoting green tourism in Hoi An ancient town “Green house” models have been installed in 54 villages and wards in Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam province, to raise public awareness about environmental protection, reduce ocean waste, and build green tourism.

Environment Activities calling for environmental protection efforts launched Activities calling for environmental protection efforts were rolled out during an event held in Tien Yen district of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh on May 28.