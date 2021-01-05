Society Pre-Tet gifts sent to soldiers, people in Truong Sa A large number of farm products have been presented to soldiers and people stationed in the island district of Truong Sa (Spratly) by members of the business association of the Central Highlands’ Lam Dong province in the hope of bringing them a happier Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Society Gov’t presses on with thrift practice, wastefulness combat Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promulgating the Government’s master plan on thrift practice and wastefulness combat.

Society Pham Chi Dung brought to court for anti-State propaganda The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City held a court for Pham Chi Dung and his two accomplices – Nguyen Tuong Thuy and Le Huu Minh Tuan – for the charge of making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam under the Penal Code.

Society Vietnam promotes women’s participation in policy-making process Vietnam targets 60 percent of women holding key positions in the state management agencies by 2025, and the figure is expected to rise to 75 percent by 2030 under a programme recently approved by the Prime Minister.