Two former key officials of Phu Yen disciplined
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on July 22 to discuss disciplinary measures against some collectives and individuals involved in wrongdoings in the south-central province of Phu Yen.
Nguyen Chi Hien, who served as a member of the Phu Yen Party Committee's Standing Board, Vice Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Board of and Standing Vice Chairman of the People's Committee, has been expelled from the Party. (Photo: VNA)
Officials at the meeting concluded that the Standing Board of the Phu Yen provincial Party Committee in the 2015 - 2020 tenure had violated the democratic centralism principle and working regulations and lacked a sense of responsibility, leadership and direction.
This had enabled the Party Delegation of the provincial People’s Council, the Party Civil Affairs Board of the provincial People’s Committee, and many organisations and individuals to infringe the Party’s rules and the State’s laws on the management and use of state-owned land and assets; the management and protection of forest, natural resources and minerals; investment; construction; civil servant recruitment; along with the bidding and procurement of medical supplies. It had also created conditions for some criminal cases involving some officials and Party members, including key officials of the provincial People’s Committee.
The Party Delegation of the provincial People’s Council in the 2016 - 2021 tenure had violated the Party’s rules and working regulations while lacking leadership and direction, thus enabling the Standing Board of the People’s Council to break the Law on Organisation of Local Administration, and enabling the council’s Standing Board, the council’s chairperson and the People’s Committee of Phu Yen to commit wrongdoings in the land management and use as well as the procurement of medical supplies for the COVID-19 combat.
Meanwhile, the Party Civil Affairs Board of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 and 2021 - 2026 tenures had violated the democratic centralism principle and working regulations and lacked a sense of responsibility, leadership and direction.
This had enabled the People’s Committee to infringe the Party’s rules and the State’s laws on the abovementioned areas. It had also allowed some criminal cases involving some officials and Party members, including key officials of the provincial People’s Committee.
Huynh Tan Viet, who served as Secretary of the Phu Yen Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Delegation of and Chairman of the provincial People's Council, has received a warning from the Politburo. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Chi Hien, who served as a member of the Party Committee’s Standing Board, Vice Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Board of and Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee, held the main responsibility for the province’s land auction council that created conditions for the violation of the rules on state asset management and use, which caused losses and wastefulness at the southern new urban area of Tuy Hoa city.
The Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat said the wrongdoings and shortcomings committed by the Standing Board of the Phu Yen Party Committee in the 2015 - 2020 tenure, the Party Delegation of the People’s Council in the 2016 - 2021 tenure, the Party Civil Affairs Board of the People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 and 2021 - 2026 tenures, and Huynh Tan Viet caused “serious” consequences.
Meanwhile, those committed by Nguyen Chi Hien caused “very serious” consequences.
The wrongdoings and shortcomings led to great losses to the state budget, undermined the reputation of the local Party committee and administration, and stirred public concern.
The Politburo decided to issue a reprimand for the Party Delegation of the provincial People’s Council in the 2016 - 2021 tenure, and warnings for the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee in the 2015 - 2020 tenure and Huynh Tan Viet, who is currently a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc.
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat issued a reprimand for the Party Civil Affairs Board of the People’s Committee in the 2021 - 2026 tenure, and a warning for the Party Civil Affairs Board of the People’s Committee in the 2016 - 2021 tenure. It also expelled Nguyen Chi Hien from the Party./.