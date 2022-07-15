Society Lao victims rescued from traffic accident in Quang Tri Local authorities and residents of Quang Tri central province safely removed 14 foreigners from a passenger vehicle that overturned in an accident on National Highway 9 in Cam Lo township, Cam Lo district, on July 15.

Society KOICA, UNFPA continue commitment to zero gender-based violence The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have pledged to undertake the follow-up activities of building a model in response to violence against women and girls in Vietnam.

Society Traffic accidents in H1 see increase in fatalities Vietnam saw decreases in the numbers of traffic accidents and injuries, but reported an increase in the number of fatalities in the six months from December 15, 2021 to June 14, 2022, according to the National Committee for Traffic Safety.