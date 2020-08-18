Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has granted permission for the screening of two French movies in Vietnam, it announced on August 18.

The films are “Révolte dans la mode”, directed by Laurent Lunetta, and “Des hommes stylés” from Loic Prigent.



They are expected to be screened from September 15 to December 31 in various locations across the country, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Thai Nguyen, and Lao Cai in the north, Nghe An and Ha Tinh in the north-central region, Thua Thien-Hue and Da Nang in the central region, Ho Chi Minh City in the south, and Can Tho in the Mekong Delta.



The ministry noted that screenings will be held only after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control in the localities and if preventive measures are observed./.