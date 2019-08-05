Thac Ba Lake in Yen Bai province (Photo: VNA)

Yen Bai (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has attracted tourism investment from two major groups worth nearly 7.7 trillion VND (333.24 million USD) since the start of 2019, said the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.



One project will be carried out by an affiliate of the AlphaNam Group at a cost of 4.98 trillion VND (215.52 million USD). A resort, trade complex and hotel will be built across more than 2,590 ha in Thac Ba Lake area in Yen Binh district.



The project is expected to complete in the next 12 years.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a master plan on the development of Thac Ba Lake national tourism site until 2025.



The site, located in Yen Binh district and Thac Ba town, will cover a total area of around 28,800 ha. About 1,200 ha (excluding the area of the water) will be used to develop the tourism zone.



The plan aims to turn the Thac Ba Lake site into a national tourism hub by 2025.



Meanwhile, an affiliate of the TH Group will pour 2.7 trillion VND into the Van Hoi eco-tourism site and resort.



Spanning in more than 764 ha in the province’s Tran Yen district, the project will be put into operation in 2025.



As of July 24, Yen Bai has allowed 28 firms to launch new investment projects in the province, with registered capital exceeding 12.3 trillion VND, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.



Local authorities had also created optimal conditions for real estate developer Sun Group to conduct surveys for a multi-function complex along the Yen Bai section of the Noi Bai – Lao Cai highway. -VNA