Two important projects discussed on second day of Party Central Committee 6th plenum
The 13th Party Central Committee discussed two important projects on October 4, the second working day of its 6th plenum.
Participants approve the agenda of the plenum at opening session (Photo: VNA)
In the morning, the committee debated the project on continuing to build and complete a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam in the new period at the hall, under the coordination of Politburo member and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
In the afternoon, the committee worked in groups to give opinions on the project reviewing 15 years implementing the resolution of the 10th Party Central Committee’s 5th plenum on continuing to renew the method of the Party leadership over the operation of the political system./.