Two imported COVID-19 cases, four recoveries reported
Vietnam recorded two new imported COVID-19 cases on December 30, bringing the total number of infections to 1,456, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Both new cases are Vietnamese citizens, including a 26-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, who returned home from Germany and Canada. They have been quarantined upon their arrival.
The man is now treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district, while the woman is treated at the Cu Chi COVID-19 treatment hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.
Of the total infections, 693 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 553 cases since July 25.
The subcommittee for treatment reported that four more patients have been given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,323. The number of deaths related to the disease is still kept at 35.
Among the patients undergoing treatment across the country, 10 people tested negative for the virus once, 10 others twice and 10 thrice.
As many as 16,700 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined nationwide, including 159 in hospitals, 15,687 in state-designated establishments and 854 at their residences./.
