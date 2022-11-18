Two injured foreign sailors brought to Nha Trang for treatment
Two foreign sailors suffering work accidents offshore were brought to Nha Trang city, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, for treatment on November 17.
One of the two injured sailors brought to mainland for treatment (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) –
At 11pm of the day, Vessel SAR 272 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre anchored at Nha Trang port, bringing Bako Konstantinos, a Greek national working on Marshall Islands’ bulk carrier KATE, to a health clinic for treatment of a leg fracture.
Earlier in the morning, this vessel also carried Sokolov Andrei, a Russian national working on Ship EMIL en route to China from Russia, to the mainland, as he had been injured while working.
At present, his health recovers and is stable./.