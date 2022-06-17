Two jailed for distorting COVID-19 fight
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Two people, both in Hanoi, have been jailed after spreading distorted information about the Party’s guidelines and policies on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
An Thi Mai Tram, 61, from Tho Quan ward, Dong Da district, received 42 months in prison and Nguyen Trong Bang, 50, from Dai Kim ward, Hoang Bai district, got 36 months in jail at a trial of the Hanoi People’s Court on June 17, for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, and the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” in line with Article 331, Clause 2 of the Penal Code.
According to the indictment, in September 2021 when Hanoi was imposing social distancing in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 16/CT-TTg dated March 31, 2020 on urgent measures against COVID-19, and implementing instructions of the Government and the municipal People’s Committee on COVID-19 vaccination and testing, Tram and Bang distributed leaflets that had distorted contents about the Party’s guidelines and policies on the pandemic combat, the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the efficiency of the measures.
The pair called on people not to comply with social distancing regulations, not to get vaccinated and not to take COVID-19 tests as required by the Government and local authorities./.