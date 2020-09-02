Two Japanese shareholders to sell 25% stake in JVC
Japanese shareholders want to sell shares in Viet Nhat Medical Equipment from August 27 to September 25.(Photo courtesy of the firm)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Japanese DI Asia Industrial Fund (DIAIF) announced it would sell all shares in Viet Nhat Medical Equipment from August 27 to September 25.
The 21.8 million shares, or 19.35 percent, with the sticker JVC, were registered to the fund’s chairman Kyohei Hosono.
At the same time, Dream Incubator Inc or DI Inc, that is also related to Hosono, registered to sell nearly 6.6 million JVC shares, or a 5.85 percent stake in the firm.
DIAIF is an investment fund established by two Japanese companies, Dream Incubator and Orix Corporation.
The total volume of JVC shares to be sold was 28.35 million shares or 25.2 percent of the stake in the medical firm.
At the price of 4,600 VND per share, the Japanese shareholders could earn more than 113 billion VND (4.8 million USD) from the sale.
JVC was listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange in 2011 and used to be one of the best selling stocks for many investment funds. In 2015, each share peaked at more than 25,000 VND.
However, founder and CEO Le Van Huong was arrested on charges of fraud and lying to customers. The stock started to plunge. A series of major shareholders withdrew their capital from the company, including Dragon Capital, Vietnam Equity Holding, and Vietnam Medical Equipment Corporation./.