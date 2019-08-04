Lau A Mua (Photo: VNA)

– Police of Dien Bien Dong district in the northern border province of Dien Bien on August 4 arrested two men who were illegally transporting six bricks of heroin (about 2.1 kg).Along with heroin, the police also seized two mobile phones, a motor bike and other relevant objects.The men are Lau A Mua, born in 2000, and his elder brother Lau A Cha, born in 1996, residing in Xa Dung commune, Dien Bien Dong district.Mua confessed that he bought the heroin from a Laotian and asked Cha to join him to sell the drugs.The case is under further investigation.-VNA