Two more African swine fever vaccines to be licensed in Vietnam by year-end
NAVET-ASFVAC vaccine (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Two more vaccines against African swine fever (ASF), developed by AVAC Vietnam Co., Ltd. and Dabaco Group JSC, are expected to be licensed in Vietnam by the end of this year.
Testing of AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine started in pig farms in March 2022, with the efficacy rate reaching 95 percent. AVAC is finalising legal steps to register for the circulation of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, Dabaco’s DACOVAC-ASF2 vaccine has been tested and evaluated since March 2022.
An African swine fever outbreak was first detected in Vietnam in February 2019, and then spread to all 63 provinces and cities nationwide, causing more than 6 million pigs to be culled.
The disease cost Vietnam over 30 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD) in losses, and affected the national consumer price index (CPI) in 2020. Currently, it is still reported in many localities nationwide.
Vietnam has recently authorised the commercial circulation of NAVET-ASFVAC vaccine produced by Navetco National Veterinary JSC (Navetco), helping the country to become the first in the world to successfully research and produce a vaccine against African swine fever, and licence its commercial circulation.
The company began developing the vaccine in February 2020 with the help of US experts. Following lab trials, the vaccine has proved to be able to protect at least 80 percent of immunised pigs, which retain immunity for six months./.