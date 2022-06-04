Health Most modern child cardiology centre inaugurated in HCM City A centre for intensive surgery and interventional cardiology for children equipped with modern facilities and equipment was put into operation at the Children Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City on June 3.

Health COVID-19: New cases total 1,088 on June 2 A total 1,088 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 1 to 4pm June 2, according to the Ministry of Health.