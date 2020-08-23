Two more COVID-19 cases take national count to 1,016
Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases in August 23 afternoon, one in the central city of Da Nang and another in the northern province of Hai Duong, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
More than 700 people from the central province of Quang Ngai line up to board coaches heading home after finishing compulsory quarantine at a State-designed facility. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases in August 23 afternoon, one in the central city of Da Nang and another in the northern province of Hai Duong, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new cases raised the national count to 1,016, including 674 community infections. There are 534 cases linked to outbreaks in Da Nang since July 25.
On the same day, five more people infected with the novel coronavirus were discharged from hospitals. By now 568 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll totaled 27.
Among the patients under treatment across the country, 39 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 49 negative twice and 28 negative three times.
A total of 77,380 people who had close contacts with patients or came from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined./.