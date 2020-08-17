Two more COVID-19 infections reported on August 17 morning
Vietnam announced two new COVID-19 cases on August 17 morning, taking the national tally to 964.
A medical staff is taking samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam announced two new COVID-19 cases on August 17 morning, taking the national tally to 964.
According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, one case is in the northern province of Hai Duong and the other in the central province of Quang Nam.
Patient 963 in Hai Duong is a 30-year-old man, who had his dinner at a restaurant at Pham Ngu Lao ward in Hai Duong city on August 3. The restaurant was later found to be a hotspot of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the 49-year-old female patient in Quang Nam attended a wedding ceremony in Da Nang on July 11.
Among the patients confirmed in the country, 336 were imported cases and quarantined upon arrival, while 488 of locally-transmitted cases were related to the outbreak in Da Nang.
The Steering Committee’s Treatment Sub-committee reported that as many as 456 patients or 47.3 percent of the total have fully recovered so far.
Among the remaining active patients, 45 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at least once, and 28 others at least twice.
So far, 24 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19-related complications.
A total of 107,642 people who had close contact with patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 4,015 at hospitals, 24,948 at concentrated quarantine establishments and 78,679 at home./.