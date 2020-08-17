Health Seven more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Da Nang The Hoa Vang COVID-19 treatment hospital in the central city of Da Nang said on August 16 afternoon that it has successfully treat seven more COVID-19 patients.

Health Hanoi Medical University Hospital experts help treat COVID-19 patients A 13-strong working delegation from the Hanoi Medical University Hospital led by its Director Associate Professor and Dr. Nguyen Lan Hieu has been working hard at the COVID-19 epicentre to treat patients with serious underlying diseases in recent days.

Health Vietnam records one new imported case and 10 recoveries Just one new imported COVID-19 case was announced on August 16 morning, while 10 more people have been given the all-clear.