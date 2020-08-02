Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) - Two more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam died on August 2 due to related complications, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said.

The latest deaths are an 86-year-old woman from Quang Nam province and an 83-year-old woman from Da Nang. Both had underlying health conditions.

The 86-year-old was suffering from chronic kidney failure and heart problems. The cause of death has been announced as acute respiratory failure, multi-organ failure with COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, the 83-year-old died from acute coronary syndrome, cholecystitis, polyarthritis, hypertension and COVID-19 infection.

In total, five fatalities have been reported since July 31. All the deaths have occurred to patients with serious health conditions./.

VNA