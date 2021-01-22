Health Hanoi tightens COVID-19 prevention and control Vice Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung has required departments, agencies, mass organisations and people to continue seriously comply with the Prime Minister and municipal authorities’ instructions on strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health Two new imported COVID-19 cases bring total to 1,546 Two new imported cases of COVD-19 were reported in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 21, bringing the country’s total count to 1,546, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam’s second COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters human trials A ceremony was held at the Hanoi Medical University on January 21 to kick-start clinical trials of COVIVAC, Vietnam’s second COVID-19 vaccine candidate and developed based on the new highly-infectious coronavirus variants.