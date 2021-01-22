Two more imported cases reported over last 24 hours
Vietnam reported two more imported cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,548, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on January 22.
A medical worker takes sample for COVID-19 testing in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported two more imported cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,548, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on January 22.
The two patients include a 52-year-old Indian specialist who arrived at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on January 19. The other is a 27-year-old Vietnamese national returning from Japan and also arriving at Tan Son Nhat Airport.
Both men have been put under quarantine upon their arrivals and are being treated at hospitals.
The committee reported that the total recoveries remain at 1,411 and fatalities 35.
Among patients still under treatment, nine have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 15 twice and seven thrice.
A total 18,603 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined nationwide.
As the risk of the pandemic entering the country from outside remains very high, the steering committee urged the entire country to continue strictly maintaining preventive measures, including tightening control people’s movement across the border./.