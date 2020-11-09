Two more imported COVID-19 cases recorded on November 9 evening
Receiving Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded two imported COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on November 9, raising the national tally to 1,215, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The patients, both Vietnamese, returned to Vietnam on flight VN5032 from the Netherlands via the Can Tho International Airport on November 7 and were quarantined upon their arrival.
Among the total cases, 691 were locally transmitted.
Vietnam went through 68 days without local transmission. So far, 1,087 patients have been recovered.
Among those under treatment at medical establishments, nine tested negative once, 11 twice and eight thrice, with no one in critical conditions. There were 35 deaths related to the disease, including 31 in Da Nang, 3 in Quang Nam and 1 in Quang Tri.
A total of 14,409 people who had close contacts with COVID-19 patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 202 in hospitals, 12,977 at other establishments and 1,230 at homes./.