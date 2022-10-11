Bach Ma and Con Dao National Parks have been nominated to become the 54th and 55th ASEAN Heritage Parks at the 33rd ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting on the Environment, held recently in Cambodia.

Bach Ma National Park is located in Phu Loc District, central province of Thua Thien Hue, Visiting the park, tourists can take an over view of magnificence natural landscape of forest and mountains from a peak. The scenery is unique of its kind.

Con Dao National Park is a natural reserve on Con Dao Island, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

The park is home to 1,077 species of vascular plants and 155 species of fauna. Many bird species in Con Dao cannot be found anywhere else in Vietnam, such as the red-billed tropicbird, masked booby, and pied imperial pigeon.

The national park, a Ramsar site of wetlands of international importance, has more than 340 species of corals and is one of the richest and most diverse coral reefs in the country./.

VNA