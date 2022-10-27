Two more prosecuted in bribery case at foreign ministry
Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of Office and spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, said on October 27 that as a result of further investigation into the bribery case that happened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the investigation agency has issued decisions to prosecute, arrest, and search the residences and workplaces of two more defendants.
The two defendants Tao Duc Hiep (L) and Le Thi Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNA)
One of them is Tao Duc Hiep, born in 1976, who was former Director of the Vietnam Railways Trade Union Tourist Co Ltd. Hiep was prosecuted for "giving bribes" under Article 364 of the Penal Code.
The other is Le Thi Ngoc Anh, born in 1984, a staff member at the section in charge of guest house under the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations. She is facing a charge of "fraud to appropriate property" as prescribed in Article 174 of the Penal Code.
This is a new development in the under-investigation case of giving and accepting bribes; abusing position and power while on official duty; and fraudulently appropriating property, which occurred at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Hanoi and other provinces and cities.
Several senior officials have been arrested and prosecuted in the case, including a deputy foreign minister, the head and deputy head of the Consular Department under the Foreign Ministry, and an assistant to the Standing Deputy Prime Minister./.