Accordingly, voters at polling stations in seven communes in Dak Glei district, and the border guard station in Dak Xu commune in Ngoc Hoi district, Kon Tum province, will cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Council for 2021-2026 on May 22, one day ahead of schedule.



The voting will also take place the same day at polling stations of armed forces in Ea Sup and Buon Don districts, and Buon Ma Thuot city of Dak Lak province.



Apart from Kon Tum and Dak Lak, 12 other cities and provinces will also hold early voting in certain polling stations.



Voters nationwide will go to the poll to select 500 deputies to the 15th National Assembly from 868 candidates on May 23./.

