– Weightlifter Nguyen Quoc Toan won the first gold medal for Vietnam on May 16 - the last competition day of the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.In the men’s 89kg final, Toan set a SEA Games record with a combined lift of 345kg, while Indonesia’s Zul Ilmi ranked second with 328kg.Meanwhile, in the Women’s Breaking (B-Girls 1vs1) of dance sports, Tran Huynh Nhu and Nguyen Thi Hong Tram brought Vietnam a gold and a silver.The same day, the Vietnamese delegation had one bronze medal in table tennis thanks to the performance by Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh in the women’s singles event.Vietnamese athletes also won two more bronze medals in the women’s epee team event of fencing, and in the women’s beach volleyball.On the day, Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang visited the Vietnamese delegation at the Athletes' Village, in Phnom Penh’s Morodok Techo National Sports Complex.Congratulating them on their achievements at the Games, Tang affirmed each member of the delegation well performs his/her role as an ambassador of peace, contributing to maintaining and strengthening Vietnam’s solidarity, friendship, cooperation and development with Southeast Asian countries.As of 3pm on May 16, Vietnam remained at the top of the medal tally with 124 gold, 100 silver and 103 bronze medals. It was followed by Thailand with 96 golds, and Indonesia 75 golds./.