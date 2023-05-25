The scene of the accident in Jingxi city in Guangxi province of China (Source: chinanews)

Hanoi (VNA) – Two more Vietnamese victims were confirmed dead in a car crash in Jingxi city in Guangxi province of China on May 19, bringing the total number of Vietnamese victims to 13, including 11 fatalities and two injured, reported the Vietnamese Consulate General in Nanning.

At about 6:30 am on May 19, the car carrying 14 people overturned off a cliff and fell into a pond in Siming village of Jingxi City in Guangxi province.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on May 25 that after hearing the news, it worked with relevant authorities to verify the identity of the victims and notify their families to initiate necessary post-incident procedures.

Earlier on May 21, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Nanning visited the two injured citizens. They are currently in stable conditions and wish to return home soon to reunite with their families.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed the Consular Department and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Nanning to closely monitor the situation and work with the host authorities to assist families in repatriating the remains of their relatives and take necessary protection measures to bring home the injured victims soon./.