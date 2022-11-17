A document to this effect was signed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and New Zealand's ministry of agriculture, in Hanoi on November 15 during NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Vietnam visit.

The signing of the agreement is said to open up bright prospects for other Vietnamese agricultural products to penetrate the demanding market moving forward.

Statistics from the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development show the trade turnover of agro-forestry-fishery exports between Vietnam and New Zealand last year reached approximately 550 million USD, accounting for 41% of the total bilateral trade revenue./.

VNA